“Every player would want to play there” Arsenal target flirts with a Premier League move

Arsenal has been handed a boost as their transfer target Jonathan David flirts with a move to the Premier League.

The striker has been on their radar for a long time and led the line for Canada at the World Cup, even though they have been eliminated from the competition.

He plays for Lille and continues to catch the attention of top European clubs with his stunning performances for the Ligue 1 side.

Speaking after his side’s exit from the WC, he insists he has been fully focused on their campaign in the competition but admits every player loves the Premier League.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘When I am at the World Cup I am just focused on trying to enjoy the World Cup and enjoying the moment.

‘What happens after I do not know, we will have to see.

‘The Premier League is the best league in the world and I think every player would want to play there some day.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

David is candid with his comments on the EPL and it should serve as an encouragement for us to move for him.

The striker has been impressive in France and Belgium, which has helped him develop his talents and make him an experienced young player.

He will undoubtedly bring more goals to our team if we add him to our squad in January or at the end of this season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

England training from Qatar, Saka and Ramsdale in action ahead of Senegal showdown

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids