Every remaining EPL fixture for Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are the three teams clearly in the in the Premier League title fight, and their fixtures (as detailed below) are critical in establishing the PL Champion come May. Arsenal and Liverpool at the top have 64 points each, with Arsenal leading the league standings due to a superior goal difference. Manchester City are in third place with 63 points, one point behind the first two.

After this international break, Manchester City will host the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium on March 31st. Manchester City fell 1-0 to Arsenal in the first leg while they missed their key players, Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will be trying to regain their form after losing 4-3 to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals. The Reds have eight players out due to injuries. Alexander-Trent Arnold, Alisson Becker, Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate (who may return from injury after the break), Joel Matip, and Thiago Alcantara.

Manchester City has only two players out with injuries: Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson (GK) (and possibly Haaland). Due to injuries, Arsenal may be without Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Jurrien Timber.

With only ten games remaining, who will win the title race? I hope Arsenal wins, but for now, these are the 30 games that will decide the title battle.

Arsenal:

Chelsea (H) TBA

Manchester City (A)

Luton (H)

Brighton (A)

Aston Villa (H)

Wolves (A)

Tottenham (A)

Bournemouth (H)

Manchester United (A)

Everton (H)

Liverpool:

Everton (A) TBA

Brighton (H)

Sheffield United (H)

Manchester United (A)

Crystal Palace (H)

Fulham (A)

West Ham (A)

Tottenham (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Wolves (H)

Manchester City:

Brighton (A) TBA

Arsenal (H)

Aston Villa (H)

Crystal Palace (A)

Luton (H)

Tottenham (A)

Nottingham Forest (A)

Wolves (H)

Fulham(A)

West Ham (H)

Anything may happen between now and the end of the season, but one thing is sure; It is going to be a rollercoaster!

