“Every team has their off day.” Pundit still believes Arsenal is having a great season

Michael Owen does not think losing to Everton changes the fact that Arsenal is the real deal and can finish this season very well.

The Gunners have been one of the most in-form clubs in Europe in this campaign and continue to deliver some top-level performances.

Mikel Arteta’s side was in terrific form in the weeks before the trip to Everton this weekend and fans were hopeful they would return to London with all three points.

However, Everton was more determined and played with much more resilience than the Gunners and was rewarded for it.

It is a blow to Arsenal, but Owen believes it takes nothing away from them being one of the sides to watch.

The former striker said as quoted by HITC:

“Every team has their off day. Every team gets beat from time to time. But this is a totally different Arsenal team from what we saw five-ten years ago. This is a tough team.

“They withstood a lot. They had a lot thrown at them. They conceded one goal, from a set piece. There were circumstances where they could have avoided it, don’t get me wrong.

“If I was an Arsenal fan, then I would be absolutely buoyant about what this season could offer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been in superb form this season and our current players have a very good mindset, which makes them come back from setbacks like this.

We expect them to realise their mistake and do better in the next match.