Gabriel Jesus injured v Man Utd
Arsenal News Latest News

Every team relies on its key players but Arsenal’s problem is squad depth

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Much of the talk about Arsenal’s struggles this season has centred on their reliance on certain players who are now injured.

Some have highlighted the loss of Bukayo Saka to injury, while others have pointed to the absence of William Saliba on Saturday. The defender’s absence was partly to blame for the Gunners’ draw against Aston Villa at the Emirates, so it is fair to say that Arsenal relies heavily on some key players.

Saka has been their main man, and because he is so reliable, the team appears to be built around him. But which team would not do the same? The attacker possesses everything needed to succeed as a player, and any side fortunate enough to have him would undoubtedly depend on him. The same can be said of Saliba.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal receives medical treatment after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Arsenal FC
(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s main issue is a lack of squad depth. This has resulted in several players being played out of position when others are unfit. Thomas Partey, for example, has featured at right-back in several games this season, which clearly highlights Arsenal’s lack of alternatives in that position.

Addressing this problem would likely mean having surplus players when everyone is fit, but that could be the solution to the club’s current struggles. However, Arsenal already has at least two players for each position and still struggles to keep them fit, so perhaps a change in their training routine is something that needs to be explored.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Paul Merson
Paul Merson reveals what is now worrying him about Arsenal
Saka v West Ham
Pundit worries that Arsenal could be out of the title race when Saka returns
Jakub Kiwior
Starting Kiwior would’ve been the best option to cover for Saliba
Posted by

Tags Arsenal squad depth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors