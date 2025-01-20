Every team relies on its key players but Arsenal’s problem is squad depth

Much of the talk about Arsenal’s struggles this season has centred on their reliance on certain players who are now injured.

Some have highlighted the loss of Bukayo Saka to injury, while others have pointed to the absence of William Saliba on Saturday. The defender’s absence was partly to blame for the Gunners’ draw against Aston Villa at the Emirates, so it is fair to say that Arsenal relies heavily on some key players.

Saka has been their main man, and because he is so reliable, the team appears to be built around him. But which team would not do the same? The attacker possesses everything needed to succeed as a player, and any side fortunate enough to have him would undoubtedly depend on him. The same can be said of Saliba.

Arsenal’s main issue is a lack of squad depth. This has resulted in several players being played out of position when others are unfit. Thomas Partey, for example, has featured at right-back in several games this season, which clearly highlights Arsenal’s lack of alternatives in that position.

Addressing this problem would likely mean having surplus players when everyone is fit, but that could be the solution to the club’s current struggles. However, Arsenal already has at least two players for each position and still struggles to keep them fit, so perhaps a change in their training routine is something that needs to be explored.