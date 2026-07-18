“Every time” Merino explains his secret to making an impact

Mikel Merino has become arguably one of the most effective players in world football, making an impact almost every time he steps onto the pitch for Spain despite playing relatively few minutes during their matches. His ability to influence games from the bench has become one of the defining stories of Spain’s World Cup campaign.

Merino suffered an injury before the start of the World Cup, yet Spain’s manager still included him in the squad. The Arsenal midfielder has rewarded that faith with several decisive contributions, playing a significant role in helping his country reach the final of the competition.

Merino’s influence off the bench

Spain will face Argentina tomorrow in what promises to be one of the best World Cup finals in recent years. Merino will once again hope to make an impact if he is introduced from the bench, having consistently delivered when called upon throughout the tournament.

The midfielder is still unlikely to be fit enough to start for the Spain national team, and it is expected that he will not be risked from the beginning in the final. However, after coming off the bench to score Spain’s winning goals against Portugal in the round of 16 and Belgium in the quarterfinals, he has firmly established himself as a genuine game changer.

Confidence behind his success

According to France24, Merino believes his self-belief has been key to making a difference whenever he steps onto the pitch. He said: “I have incredible confidence in myself and my abilities, and every time I step onto the pitch, I believe I can make an impact for the team.

“But honestly, it doesn’t matter who the hero is; the important thing is that the team wins in the end.

“When you win a title, it belongs to everyone, not just the starting eleven.”

Merino’s comments reflect a player who is focused on collective success rather than individual recognition. While his goals have proved decisive during Spain’s run to the final, his mentality and willingness to contribute whenever needed have made him an invaluable member of the squad as they prepare for the tournament’s biggest match.

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