“Every time they go into a big game” Pundit blames Arteta for Arsenal’s indiscipline

Trevor Sinclair has blamed Mikel Arteta after some Arsenal players lost their cool in their 3-0 loss at Tottenham last night.

The Gunners have had a terrible disciplinary record since the Spaniard became their manager and it has been bad in this campaign.

The likes of Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding have all been sent off so far.

Holding is the latest player to get a red card from a referee last night and Sinclair thinks we have to look at the manager to understand where this lack of on-field discipline is coming from.

He said on TalkSport: ‘I struggle to be able to defend how they’ve gone into that game.

‘Six red cards this season – Gabriel, Xhaka, Martinelli, Holding – the list goes on. Every time they go into a big game, they have head loss.

‘For me, it’s not one individual player, it has to come from the manager. He’s agitated, he’s animated on the side.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

For so long under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal was seen as a soft club that others can bully and beat.

We needed to change that narrative and Arteta has done a good job in making this team very hard to beat.

However, we need to check our discipline at this stage because it is not helpful to us anymore.

With so many suspensions, we will struggle to field a strong balanced team on occasions and that we have to eliminate from our game.

Learn about your club’s history CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta on Tottenham, the referee and bad news on Gabriel