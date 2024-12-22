“Everybody is pulling their weight a bit more.” Leah Williamson on her Arsenal Women teammates

What a massive upgrade Renee Sleger’s has been, on Jonas Eidevall. With her, it’s clear how much we were underperforming under Eidevall. She’s literally saved our season, and that’s not just by guiding the girls to win after win. It’s also evident in Lionessess captain Leah Williamson’s admission of life under her leadership.

Speaking after Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 3-2 at Meadow Park on Wednesday, the England Lionesses skipper raved about the great work the Dutch coach has done, saying, “We just took it back to basics. When you don’t have a set manager and you have an interim, everyone becomes more accountable and everybody has to step up. Everybody is pulling their weight a bit more, and maybe we needed that. You’ve seen a different side because we as players have taken more responsibility, and she has just encouraged everyone to be themselves. We found a way that fits everybody and have taken advantage of that.”

From those comments, I can’t help but wonder: If / when Renée Slegers takes over, will the Gunner women still look to take responsibility and give not only sweat but also blood and tears to see Arsenal return to the top?

I bet they will. There’s a feel-good factor about this Arsenal team.

Arsenal in 2024 under Renée Slegers:

– 11 games played

– 10 wins, 1 draw, 0 losses

– 31 goals scored, 5 conceded

Such results are not due to luck but to hard work, dedication, and effort.

The festive season is here, and the only gift some of us Gooners want for Christmas is Renée Slegers being confirmed as the Arsenal Women boss. She’s already proven herself; there’s no one better. Renee received a nomination for WSL Manager of the Month for November and she has also been nominated for the WSL December Manager of the Month. Getting voting for our star head coach Gooners!

Up for @BarclaysWSL Manager of the Month for December 🏆 Vote for our interim head coach here 🗳️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 20, 2024

If she isn’t confirmed as the Arsenal Women manager, many would be shocked. Other clubs will surely look to poach her.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Danni P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….