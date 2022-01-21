“Everybody should remember that name,” Jurgen Klopp singles out one Arsenal star for praise

Jurgen Klopp has praised Gabriel Martinelli again after the Brazilian starred against his team.
The attacker has become an important member of the Arsenal first team in this campaign.
He has been a fans’ favourite since he started playing for the Gunners and he was electric in the defeat to Liverpool.
On several occasions, he ran at the Reds’ backline and caused them all kinds of trouble.
Trent Alexander Arnold struggled with the pace and relentless running of the Arsenal attacker early in the game.
Despite beating the Gunners, Klopp was impressed at how the Brazilian troubled his defence and says we must remember his name.
He said via The Daily Mail: ‘Martinelli by the way, everybody should remember that name because he’s an outstanding player.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Martinelli is a tremendous talent, and when a manager like Klopp praises you, it means you are truly doing something special.
We expect the club to bolster our attacking options by the start of next season, but Martinelli should keep his place on the team regardless of who joins the club.
Hopefully, he will remain in top shape and lead us to a win in the weekend game against Burnley at the Emirates.
Just need fans and Arteta to forget the name Xhaka
Gabriel Martinelli was class last night.
The only one who moved to make space while the rest hid behind Liverpools players and didnt bother to move to look for the ball.
Saka so many times gave the ball away stopped slowed the game down and passed back while Gabriel Martinelli pushed forward always.
Bloody joke of a show last night , we need to learn how to create space to play in not hang about waiting on that special pass that comes along once in a blue moon with us.
Klopp really loves him eh! Doing his best to subtly tap him up! You can bet in the next few years they are going to try and poach him.
Klopp has seen it for a while, Edu saw it when he signed him, Emery saw it & gave him a run of games. Everyone knows the talent of Martinelli.
Arteta finally jumping the train on this one. Still chuckle last Spring about Martinelli; doctors said he was fit and 100%, yet Arteta thought “he wasn’t ready” and Willian was a better option off the bench for 6 months.
Sure that will offend some, but facts don’t have feelings.
Durand, facts that include Martinelli not starting a single League game under Emery, he brought him on as sub in the League but played him in the League Cup and the early rounds of the Europa where he did very well
Freddie gave Marti his first League start and Marti got his first League goal under Freddie as well, when Arteta took over from Freddie he played Martinelli in the League a lot and he scored more League goals until he sustained a bad injury that needed an operation
Arteta was cautious in bringing him back at that level in a League that is pretty tough sure, tried it a few times and Marti picked up further injuries and didn’t look right, he’s an explosive player with more than one asset but one is pace another is aggression, he’s pretty tenacious and never takes it easy in a game
He is still only 20, has now been given his chance again and looks the business, we didn’t need Klopp to tell us how good he is, he has the potential to be a fantastic player at this level but he has got and needs more time to develop his game fully
I guess we see things differently then. I tend to trust the opinion of medical doctors over any manager.
Do you think the doctors would have cleared him if he wasn’t ready? If his knee couldn’t take the stress?
I think Arteta was keen to show he was right regarding Willian, in spite of his horrendous stats.
Managers make mistakes, even great ones like Wenger. Guess we can’t point out Arteta’s obvious ones though, funny that.
Martinelli got his chance b/c Auba frozen out. Much like ESR got his due to injuries. Let’s not pretend Arteta is a Guru regarding young talent.
Arteta has done well stabilizing the club, but has yet to show any progression. 6th is viewed as “success” by some, yet 5th and 6th got 2 managers fired; with less talented squads. Funny that also.