“Everybody should remember that name,” Jurgen Klopp singles out one Arsenal star for praise

Jurgen Klopp has praised Gabriel Martinelli again after the Brazilian starred against his team.

The attacker has become an important member of the Arsenal first team in this campaign.

He has been a fans’ favourite since he started playing for the Gunners and he was electric in the defeat to Liverpool.

On several occasions, he ran at the Reds’ backline and caused them all kinds of trouble.

Trent Alexander Arnold struggled with the pace and relentless running of the Arsenal attacker early in the game.

Despite beating the Gunners, Klopp was impressed at how the Brazilian troubled his defence and says we must remember his name.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘Martinelli by the way, everybody should remember that name because he’s an outstanding player.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is a tremendous talent, and when a manager like Klopp praises you, it means you are truly doing something special.

We expect the club to bolster our attacking options by the start of next season, but Martinelli should keep his place on the team regardless of who joins the club.

Hopefully, he will remain in top shape and lead us to a win in the weekend game against Burnley at the Emirates.

