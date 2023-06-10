Everyone agrees that Jonas Eidevall is building something special at the Arsenal Women

If there’s something Jonas Eidevall has done, he has made the Arsenal women’s team the club to be at right now, and this is evident from what is said about playing for the Arsenal women’s team and why Eidevall’s project is set to soar.

After signing her new deal recently, Caitlin Foord gushed, “I feel like I’m growing and improving being here in this environment, so I don’t want to leave that. Continue to get better and to help the team. I enjoy going out and training every day and wanting to be better, and being surrounded by world-class players. This feels like the right place – the place I want to be.”

Her compatriot, Steph Catley, also signed a new deal, of which she admitted, “It feels amazing — this feels like home. I’ve made some incredible friendships here, and when the offer came around, I knew exactly what I wanted to do and exactly where I wanted to be. I’ve never been happier playing football, and I feel like this team is very special — we’re building something special, and in the future, we’re capable of achieving anything.”

Arsenal Women’s Player Of The Year, Frida Maanum, also penned a new deal a few weeks ago, and at the time she said about Arsenal: “This is a place where I can develop and learn from the players around me and take steps both on and off the pitch.

“We’ve had some really special moments this season, and the connection with our supporters has been fantastic, so I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

There’s much that the Gunner women have said about their team that can only make one marvel at what’s going on there; these have just been a taste of those comments.

With the Women’s World Cup set to be played this summer, Jonas Eidevall will be keen to discover even more top talent and recruit to add depth to his squad. It will be easy to sell his project to these promising prospects, with players playing under him admitting what a pleasure it is to be at Meadow Park. We can certainly look forward to some more exciting football under Eidevall next season.

