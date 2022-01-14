“Everyone around him is awful,” Ex-Gunner feels sorry for Arsenal youngster

Kevin Campbell feels sorry for Charlie Patino because the midfielder is breaking into the Arsenal first-team when the older players are underperforming.

The youngster earned his debut in the Carabao Cup match against Sunderland, and he scored off the bench.

His first competitive start for the Gunners came in the FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal struggled in that game and eventually lost it 1-0, with Patino not being able to enjoy his full debut for the club.

The midfielder is undeniably talented, but in that fixture, the more experienced players around him let him down, reckons former Arsenal man, Campbell.

He tells Football Insider: “I’ve got to say I felt sorry for the young lad Patino.

“He has come in and everyone around him is awful.

“Everyone is more experienced than him. In a game like that the senior player should be helping the youngsters but that wasn’t the case. The other players did not play well and did not help him. He got nothing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The quality of the senior players around any youngster will help the player develop.

The Gunners’ current midfield is missing an important piece in Thomas Partey, while Granit Xhaka has proven he cannot be trusted.

Patino will still play with much better teammates soon and we expect to see him become a first team regular soon.

