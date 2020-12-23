Everyone at Arsenal should be accountable – but Arteta still needs to go…

We should hold everyone accountable by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, I think it’s fair to say that at Arsenal a lot of people have had it easy. Too often one person had taken all the blame, while the truth is, we are where we are for many reasons.
We made a few critical mistakes this summer once again. Firstly we sold our better keeper, who was at the foundation of our solidity. For a team that doesn’t score a lot of goals this was suicidal.
Then we signed Willian at 32 and gave him a 200k/week contract for 3 seasons. We gave David Luiz another year, then we went and gave Auba 350k/week. We could’ve cashed in on Laca, and tried to improve our attack, instead we gave deals to Mari and Cedric who we don’t play, and we are stuck with Xhaka for some reason.
These deals don’t make sense and they showed the lack of preparation for the scenario which panned out. I think Edu has a few questions to ask here. We moved on Raul, because of his close relationships to agents using the club to feed their clients better deals, but Edu hasn’t shone himself in glory, by helping his fellow countrymen to good deals. Remember that we initially wanted Overmars to take his job, but we were turned down. I think Marc realised that the way things are at Arsenal, you are set up to fail.
Vinai shouldn’t get away with it either because he practically signed off those deals. It’s because we don’t have a proper footballing CEO that understands the industry, not just numbers.
And this was highlighted when we gave Arteta too much power, which he took and failed to manage properly. He left Ozil out of the side, which was a strategical mistake. It was a bold decision, but it put pressure on Arteta, and questions immediately arose when results started to plummet.
We lacked a plan for how we will play. We should’ve either set up a formation that works best with what we have, or recruit the players we need to play the system we want. We did neither and, in that case, at least we should’ve given ourselves all the options, and we didn’t.
Unfortunately winning the FA cup masked again the underlying problems. Players eventually got confused by the constant rotations and tactile micromanagement, so they downed tools like they’ve done before. A lot of those players managed to throw Arsene Wenger under the bus, so Mikel Arteta will be an easy bite for them.
Just think of how many players have been here for a more than two years and in the last months have gotten progressively worse. Xhaka, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Ozil, Lacazette, to name just a few, some of which have become unplayable. Then there are others who we signed recently to improve our squad, but instead they slumped to our level, like Pepe for example, who was one of the most exciting wingers in Europe. I fear for Partey because this faith could soon catch up to him.
Combined with the issue that in order to get players to stay we give them huge money deals, who they’re ready to stink out if they have to, we’re in a situation that won’t change overnight. We’re ‘backing’ Arteta for now, but even if we sign two players in January will they instantly make us better? I have my doubts.
We are either really believing in Mikel or we again have no clue how to get out of this mess, so we just pray it goes away, like it did in the Wenger days. I’m worried who will make the right decisions, so that one year later, we’re actually in a better place.
Despite the complete lack of confidence in the people who should take the tough decisions at the club, and the fact that not all is Arteta’s fault, I still think we should 100% change the manager as soon as possible.
It will give us a boost we desperately require, because relegation is a real thing, and it can happen to you no matter who you are. There’s just no measurable statistic that points in favour of Arteta, and our style of play is not only poor, but also depressing to watch.
I am certain that if we don’t cheap out on the manager, we can get a decent option and I think Rafa Benitez is a great candidate. He has the experience in the league, he’s won things and he’s managed in both ends of the table. At least on paper a proper candidate for the mess we are in.
Then there are others like Nagelsman and Allegri. Very different in style, but both names that would lift the spirits around. And I am sure with enough money, we can convince Pochettino. He’s waiting for the United job, but who knows how long that will take and if he can inject young blood to our squad like he did at ‘them lot’ and we back him, he’d love to take a dig at Levy for sacking him.
In the end there are options, and if there is one thing that’s actually positive right now, that is that something is definitely happening in January. Either player wise or with the manager, we’ll see in the very near future.
Konstantin
The problem of Arsenal lies definitely with tactics. We are very slow in attack. We hold the ball too much. By that time all the opposition players get well organised . Dont blame these players. They were performing very well elsewhere. That is why we brought them here. If they fade off at Arsenal its definitely the problem of manager and his brainless tactics. The prime duty of attackers is scoring goals and not defending his goal post. If someone expects Ozil or Auba to be better in defence the outcome will be poor. Its similar to Luiz or Gabriel being asked to play in attacking position. This is what I observe with Arsenal. Sack MA and bring an attack minded manager to save Arsenal. Earlier the better…..
I would have never hired Artera for the simple reason that he learned under Guardiola.
Guardiola never took a difficult job and often had an open check book to sign the best players around.
MA looks lost because the little he learned from Pepe is not working at Arsenal .
So why does anybody think he has what it takes to succeed while coaching the current players?
We’re all lost, Icw, this isn’t our beloved team!! Will the real Arsenal please stand up?!! 😄
I had a chuckle last night though, messaged my daughter, banter time – who’s a City fan – and said you can have Arteta back… her reply – I don’t want him 😂😂
Sue you probably can’t meet a better person than Artera but he was put in a difficult situation.
Tell your daughter we will even throw in Mustafi, Xhaka and Socratis if they take MA back.😉
You are right I really miss our Arsenal. Here we see the games early on the weekends but now the weekends are long and dull.
Wait until the Brighton game, because I’m sure the board wouldn’t hesitate to replace Arteta if we lose that game
They insist they’re happy with him though, gai… I personally think he’s been skating on thin ice for weeks.. do you think he can turn it around? I’m very doubtful….
I do, Sue. I believe most of our players are still supporting him
Runarsson copped it for last night, yet all of our experienced players continue to underwhelm week in, week out.. we really should be called ‘The Uncoachables’
I honestly don’t hold out much faith that things will happen next month.. unless of course there are a load of past it players looking for a new venture! Oh happy days….
I just hope people leave the kid alone.
He didn’t do worse than the much older and experienced Mustafi gifting the first goal to City.
I expected to a degree not to be great this year. Afterall we have a lot of deadwood, we didnt get all the signings we needed in the summer. If Mikel was 7th-8th right now, we’d be disappointed, but still have belief he could turn it around with the right squad. But this…. is a relegation battle! How can someone say he can get it right if we get the right players when he is doing this poorly. Arsenal is not the place where you learn to become a manager on teh spot. It’s fine if Mikel struggled this season, but this is hitting a new level that we didn’t expect. There’s no signs of improvement AT ALL. He needs to give us WAY more than this if he wants fans to be patient with him. WAY more.
Me too, RSH, but I expected us to be in the top half of the table at least!!
Granted, it was always going to be difficult, but even if results weren’t going our way, we could at least play well, but even that isn’t happening…
Bang on about no improvements, we’re worse now than ever, still the butt of everyone’s jokes and I’m fed up…. and watching our matches does nothing for me – even when I see Kolasinac 😆
Yes I agree.
Same players and higher place than last year (top 6) = good manager.
Same players and same place as last year (8th) = ok manager.
Same players but lower place than last year (15th) = poor manager.
To suggest that Arteta only knows what he knows because Pep has only ever worked at a top club is tenuous. Arteta has played at various clubs and taken all his coaching badges so will no doubt have picked up on things that have worked- or failed along the way. You might just as well blame Arteta for being useless at his job
Well SueP like they say the proof is in the pudding. I am in no position to brand him useless but we are what our record says we are.
If MA knows more of what he is showing than he is either clueless or dishonest. I don’t think he is either.
Besides what he learned under Wenger is out the door because he doesn’t follow any of his tactics. What he learned previous to that does not apply because Football has changed.
My question to you is how and what do you expect to change barring an influx of 5 to 6 new good players?
Hi admin Pat
Firstly again …a merry Christmas
Secondly. I dont want be the grinch but this is the biggest load of tosh you have posted.
The rot has been in place for years not just the last 12 months
A quick fix of let’s get a new manager in will solve the problem is pie in the sky and the merry go round and blame will just starts up again
Players not moving on is down to mismanagement before MA came in. IG was the ultimate culprit fir that and why should they leave when they are on comfortable contract plus club dont want to pay the price for over rated players on inflated prices
The goalkeeper situation… he was far the better goalkeeper in my eyes but £17m for a player whos contract was about to come to an end is great business and was probably only worth 4m tops before hos run in the side.
The question should have been asked. Why didn’t we tie him down before Leno got injured?
No one was saying that before. Not even you
It becoming very boring reading articles about dismantling our club brick by brick because you think the managers is to blame.
The question should be and me and lot of people have said it before. The foundations were never layed and the place has become more and more unstable as the years have gone by
Hind sight is a great thing but we are where we are and for now. He is the manager of our great club and we should stand by him and stop the blame culture
Have a great Christmas Pat and onwards and upwards my friend
Anyone watching Arsenal can see that Arteta as manager is not working. Our eyes, statistics and common sense can see it’s not working. It will take time to become a solid side again, but it won’t be on Arteta’s watch. He need’s to leave yesterday.