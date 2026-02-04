“Everyone can see” Timber praises his Arsenal teammate

Kai Havertz has been in fine form since he returned from injury and showed his quality again with a late goal against Chelsea last night. The German was sidelined for a long time as he battled different injuries last season, and he would be eager to leave those setbacks behind.

In his absence, Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres, but the Swede has not been performing as well as fans would have wanted, which led to some of them hoping to have Havertz back. Since he has been fit, he has demonstrated why the Gunners miss him, and supporters now appear to value him more than they did before his layoff.

Havertz’s Contribution to Arsenal

The attacker is likely determined to maintain a high standard of performance in the coming weeks as the team competes for several trophies. His return to fitness has been welcomed not only by fans but also by his teammates, who recognise the impact he has on the pitch.

Jurrien Timber, as cited by ESPN, said, “Kai’s presence within the team makes a big difference, but also on the pitch. Everyone can see his amazing qualities, and how happy we all were for Kai. He is a fun character. He is not quiet and everyone likes him. When he’s not there, I think everyone notices that, so we’re happy he’s here with us again. I hope he enjoys this moment, and hopefully there are many more moments like this for him.”

Looking Ahead for Havertz

Havertz’s return has strengthened the squad, offering both experience and skill to the team as they continue through the season. Ensuring that he remains fit and consistently performs will be important for Arsenal, particularly as they aim to compete successfully in multiple competitions. Fans and teammates alike now have a renewed appreciation for his presence, highlighting the importance of his contribution both on and off the pitch. His performances in the coming weeks will likely be decisive in helping the team achieve its goals and maintain momentum throughout the remainder of the season.