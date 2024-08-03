Everyone is sad to confirm Smith-Rowe is leaving, but we all must agree it is a “positive deal for everyone.

Arsenal fans will definitely be having mixed feelings now that Emile Smith-Rwe’s transfer to Fulham has been confirmed. midfielder made his first team debut in September 2018, when he came on as a substitute in our 4-2 win against Vorskla Poltava, creating history as the first player born in the 2000s to debut for the club.

After a couple of very positive loans with RB Leipzig and Huddersfield, he was welcomed to the Arsenal first team alongside Bukayo Saka.

During The Gunners 2021/22 season Smith-Rowe was a beacon of light as an academy graduate enduring nearly 2,000 minutes of Premier League game time and 33 matches too in which he scored ten times with two assists to his name.

Since then the injury struck youngster has failed to cement his position in perhaps the best Arsenal team since the 2003/04 Invincible’s team.

Despite being plagued by injury in recent times the Englishman is still regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in the Premiership who could certainly benefit a mid-table side like Fulham and I would think that if he can stay fit he would play just about every game next season.

Arteta admits his regret as well as his joy on the news: “I’m sad that Emile is leaving us, but excited for him to take this new opportunity at this stage of his career, when he needs to be starting matches and playing regularly.

“Emile is loved by everyone at the club and leaves us with our gratitude, absolute respect and best wishes. We all wish Emile and his family well at Fulham.”

The Arsenal chief Edu also certainly thinks it is a very good move for the player as well as the club, as he told Arsenal.com: “Emile is loved by us all at the club. He has been with us for many years, and we are so proud that he has developed through our Academy system into our first team. It has been a positive collaboration to find the right place for Emile, where he will continue to grow and make his mark on the Premier League. We have completed an important and positive deal for everyone.

“We thank Emile for everything he gave to Arsenal and we wish him well in the next stage of his career.”