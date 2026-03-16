“Everyone knows.” Arsenal loanee responds to question about his future

Fabio Vieira is enjoying an impressive loan spell at Hamburg SV, having joined the German club from Arsenal in the summer. His performances have been a key factor in Hamburg’s improvement this season, helping the team rise from predictions of relegation to a potential mid-table finish.

The German club reportedly have an option to make Vieira’s transfer permanent, although the fee may be prohibitive. When asked about his future at the weekend, he said via Sport Witness:

“Everyone knows I still have a contract with Arsenal. So let’s wait until the end of the season. Then we’ll talk about it and see what we can do.”

Impact at Hamburger

Vieira’s loan move has proven beneficial for his career, allowing him to gain regular playing time and showcase his ability at a competitive level. His contributions on the field have not only improved Hamburg’s prospects but have also demonstrated his readiness to compete at a higher level than previously possible at Arsenal.

While a permanent stay in Hamburg would provide stability and continued development, Vieira’s talent suggests he could make the step up to a bigger club in the near future. The experience he is gaining in Germany may enhance his appeal to top teams, positioning him for a transfer that aligns with his ambitions.

Future Considerations

Despite his current success, opportunities for regular appearances at Arsenal next season remain limited. A return to north London would likely see him face intense competition for places, restricting his development and impact. Remaining at Hamburg for another season, however, could strengthen his prospects of securing a move to a larger club, particularly if he maintains his current form.

Arsenal are unlikely to obstruct a transfer should a substantial offer emerge, and Vieira’s performances in Germany may attract the attention of clubs willing to invest in his potential. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether he continues in Hamburg or takes the next step in his career at a bigger club.

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