“Everyone knows Mourinho and what he has achieved” Xhaka addresses Mourinho’s interest

Granit Xhaka has responded to rumours linking him with a move to AS Roma where Jose Mourinho wants him.

The Swiss midfielder is one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted men, but he hasn’t always been on good terms with the club’s fans.

18 months ago he almost left the club before the arrival of Arteta convinced him to remain at the Emirates for another campaign.

He remains a key member of the Spaniard’s team, but he might be interested in a change of scenery.

He is currently with the Switzerland national team as they prepare for the Euros later this summer.

He spoke on the current rumours about a move to Roma and maintained that he is focused on the Euros at the moment and isn’t even thinking about Arsenal.

He, however, then admitted to being flattered by interest from Mourinho and said the Portuguese boss is a top manager that anyone would want to play for.

“Of course I read the rumours too“, Xhaka was quoted as saying by Swiss daily Blick via Inside Futbol.

“But now I’m one hundred per cent focused on the national team.

“That’s more important than Arsenal or rumours right now.

“I have another two years on my contract in London.

“And at Arsenal, they know what they have in me.

“When the time comes and we can, may or must talk about a transfer, I’ll be here.”

“Honestly, I didn’t hear what Mourinho said, but that makes you proud“, the midfielder added.

“Everyone knows Mourinho and what he has achieved.

“Mourinho knows how to win trophies.

“You can now see what work I have done over the past few years.”