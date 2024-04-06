“Everyone plays at their limit.” Havertz says players prepared for challenges ahead.

Kai Havertz insists that Arsenal’s players work diligently every week to maintain focus and secure victories.

The Gunners have reclaimed their position as the leading side in the Premier League after a comfortable win against Brighton.

Before their game, they were aware that Manchester City had moved above them in the Premier League table, having won their earlier match.

In theory, this should have put pressure on Mikel Arteta’s men in this captivating title race.

However, after the game, Havertz, who scored one goal and provided an assist, asserted that they were not even thinking about the title race.

They just want to play their part and win one game at a time. He said to Premier League Productions:

“To be honest, we didn’t speak about the league [before the game], we focussed on ourselves and tried to win the game. It’s not the moment to analyse something, but to win our matches. I think we are ready for the challenge, we are there and we are up for it. Every week everyone plays at their limit.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our players have the right attitude towards the title race and Havertz has just demonstrated that in this interview.

We remain in contention to win the league, but because the race is so close, we need to focus on winning our own games and ignore the table and other clubs until the end of the term.