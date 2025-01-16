“Everything changes” Arsenal star sends title warning to Liverpool

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: David Raya of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on December 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

David Raya has issued a warning to Liverpool as Arsenal continue their pursuit of the Premier League title. The Gunners remain focused on closing the gap on the league leaders, with Raya urging his teammates to concentrate on their own performances as the season progresses.

Liverpool have been the standout team for much of the campaign, dropping points only sparingly in the first half of the season. By the midway point, they looked nearly unstoppable, with many tipping them as favourites to lift the trophy. However, the Reds have shown signs of vulnerability at the start of 2025, leaving the title race more open than it seemed just a few weeks ago.

Arsenal, who have come close to Premier League glory in the last two seasons, understand the challenges of sustaining a title challenge. While Liverpool remains in a strong position, the Gunners know how quickly the narrative can change. David Raya, speaking after Arsenal’s latest victory, emphasised the importance of staying focused on their own matches and maintaining consistent form.

As quoted by Standard Sport, the goalkeeper said: “It’s just too early to think about the end of the season and the title race and everything. It’s, like you said, three weeks ago people are saying that Liverpool had the title in their hands.

“It’s just football and everything changes in two, three games. We just have to focus ourselves. Try to win every game and we will see where we are at the end of the season.”

Raya’s comments underline Arsenal’s approach to the second half of the season: focusing on one match at a time rather than becoming preoccupied with the standings. The goalkeeper’s belief in the unpredictability of football serves as a reminder that momentum can shift quickly, particularly in a competitive league like the Premier League.

Arsenal’s task is clear—they must keep the pressure on Liverpool, who have looked slightly shaky in recent weeks. The Gunners need to capitalise on any slip-ups by the Reds while ensuring they deliver consistent performances of their own. The title race remains wide open, and Arsenal are determined to give themselves every chance of overtaking their rivals as the season unfolds.