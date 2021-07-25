“Everything has stopped” between both clubs and Arsenal star might remain at the Emirates

Arsenal could be stuck with Granit Xhaka this summer as his move to AS Roma continues to drag on.
The Italians have been in talks with Arsenal over signing him for a long time now, but the transfer isn’t making much progress.
Both clubs have continued to be far apart from each other in their valuation of the Swiss midfielder.
Arsenal continues to demand 20m euros and Roma is unwilling to meet that figure.
Il Tempo via Tuttomercatoweb reports that everything is at a standstill now in the talks between both clubs.
The report says Arsenal is insisting that their asking price is met, but Roma cannot come up with that sum.
The report claims that the midfielder was supposed to link up with the Giallorossi for their preseason camp in Portugal but that won’t happen now.
Xhaka has been given an extended break because of his participation in the Euro 2020 with the Switzerland national team.
The midfielder has been one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted men and if he stays, he could build a relationship with Thomas Partey in Arsenal’s midfield.
The Gunners have signed Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht and the Belgian might become the new midfield partner of Partey in the coming season.
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
very disappointing if he does not leave.
At least we sticking to our guns.
No other club remotely interested in this fraudster … Take whatever we can get …
I don’t know about you guys n gals, but I’m truly fed up with all these on/off deals!
Xhaka/Bellerin sold then not sold. Nketiah/Willock are they/aren’t they. White will he ever actually arrive. No movement on the myriad of midfielders we are linked with.
A few weeks ago I was enthusiastic on all of the possibilities. After a month of Groundhog Days I’m now I’m just bored and sceptical that any of the ins and outs will happen.
Feels like the longest pre-season ever and still over a month to go! I wish I could hibernate and wake up on 1 September. Am I alone in my disillusionment?
this is common in football where there are negotiation and unexpected issues
In Fifa21 or any championship manager games, there is unlimited funds for any clubs
Unfortunately John we are not playing a championship manager game, so that’s not really the point!
I think he will leave. If he stays, and plays, we will be playing a slower game which may not help us at all. If we are going to improve we need to have a quality midfield player to replace Xhaka. I would be disappointed if Xhaka stays.
YAAAAAAAAAAAAWWWWNNN!
Exactly Reggie!
Sorry guy but its not a YAWN at all but a kick in the b.lls for we fans if this tortoise is now to stay. PRAY we can get this slowcoach out , somehow, anyhow , even if the rag and bone man has to take him and pay us the fourpence he is worth!
That being said most negotiations in this CovId world are “games of poker” . But few clubs have any money and I truly fear we COULD be stuck wIth him. WEEP!
Depends for me really. If we could get Zakaria for around £20 million or so I’d take Roma’s offer of £15 million.
Between the money involved with Ramsdale rumors (£18-£20 million offered) I’d use that money and Xhaka sale to get Zakaria and a xompetent backup keeper.
Why in the world do we need 2 starting GK’s with only domestic schedule?
Midfield is critical; if Xhaka stays it will be groundhogs day all over again.
Slow buildup, sideways passing, and no creativity from the midfield.
Arsenal should do a swap deal with Napoli between them. Grant Xhaka for Giovani De Lorenzo in where Napoli need a midfielder to dictate play n Arsenal in need of n experience right-back.
Roma always knew the fee. They unsettled Xhaka in full knowledge that they couldn’t afford him. They should have walked away long ago, but as has happened with several other Arsenal players, they believe that they can lowball us just because we want the player gone.
That’s what I call dirty pool.
I think that Xhaka no longer has a place at Arsenal and has burned his bridges. But I want even less that this underhand method of obtaining players cheaply succeeds as it has in the past. We must stop being the only party to lose out. Football is littered with clubs that kept players they didn’t need on principle, and we should do the same. If we wish to be a proud club with standards we should start acting like one.