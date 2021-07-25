“Everything has stopped” between both clubs and Arsenal star might remain at the Emirates

Arsenal could be stuck with Granit Xhaka this summer as his move to AS Roma continues to drag on.

The Italians have been in talks with Arsenal over signing him for a long time now, but the transfer isn’t making much progress.

Both clubs have continued to be far apart from each other in their valuation of the Swiss midfielder.

Arsenal continues to demand 20m euros and Roma is unwilling to meet that figure.

Il Tempo via Tuttomercatoweb reports that everything is at a standstill now in the talks between both clubs.

The report says Arsenal is insisting that their asking price is met, but Roma cannot come up with that sum.

The report claims that the midfielder was supposed to link up with the Giallorossi for their preseason camp in Portugal but that won’t happen now.

Xhaka has been given an extended break because of his participation in the Euro 2020 with the Switzerland national team.

The midfielder has been one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted men and if he stays, he could build a relationship with Thomas Partey in Arsenal’s midfield.

The Gunners have signed Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht and the Belgian might become the new midfield partner of Partey in the coming season.