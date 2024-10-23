“Everything indicates” Norway manager gives an update on Martin Odegaard’s recovery

Norway manager Stale Solbakken has provided an update on Martin Odegaard’s recovery as the midfielder continues his spell on the sidelines.

Odegaard has been out of action since the September international break, missing several games for both Arsenal and Norway, including the most recent international window.

His progress is being closely monitored by both the Gunners and the Norwegian national team, as he is a key player for both sides and they are eager to have him back as soon as possible.

Arsenal has been cautious, resisting the urge to rush his return, while Odegaard is working diligently on his rehabilitation.

If Arsenal fans had their way, they would hope for his return this week to help secure a victory against Liverpool at the weekend.

However, that is unlikely to happen, but he is close to a return to full fitness, according to Solbakken, who told VG:

“Everything indicates that things are going according to plan, so it’s about the last steps when you have to train with opponents and in team training.

“It depends on how he responds to that, but we have a legitimate hope that he is ready.”

We need to have Odegaard back on the team as soon as possible because he has been an important player for us.

