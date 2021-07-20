“Everything is open” Arsenal given hopes of signing French teenage star

Arsenal has been given some boost in their bid to sign Rennes’ teenager, Eduardo Camavinga after one of his club’s bosses admits that they are open to selling him this summer.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most talented young midfielders in Europe in the last two years.

He helped Rennes to play in the Champions League last season and he also earned a place in the France senior squad.

Top clubs like Juventus and Real Madrid have been linked with a transfer for him, however, he might get more playing time at Arsenal.

His club wants to keep him beyond his current deal, but he has been unwilling to sign a new contract with them so far.

That could see them cash in on him this summer if they don’t want to lose him for free in the next one.

While they remain open to keeping him, Rennes president, Nicolas Holveck, recently admitted that every option is on the table at the moment.

Holvek told French radio station RMC: “Discussions are still ongoing.

“Everything is open, either for a departure during this transfer window – if an offer satisfies everyone – or to extend [his contract].

“He won’t leave for cheap, we’ve had a lot of discussions but nothing is complete one way or another.”

