Everything points to a confident win for Arsenal at Norwich (Form guide)

With Norwich sitting rock bottom of the Premier League and having half their team missing through Covid, it seems pretty obvious that Arsenal were always going to be hot favourites to win today.

But, going by form, even if the Canaries had a full complement of players, I would still be confident of a convincing win for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been in hot form, with 4 convincing wins in a row, while Norwich have garnered just 2 points from their last 5 matches. They also have had a poor run of results at home this season with two draws, six losses, and just one win in nine Premier League games, although Arsenal have lost 3 of our last 4 on the road with defeats at Liverpool, Man United and Everton, and in fact have only won 3 away games all season. This is the only worry I have about today, but we are still far superior to Norwich and we should get our 4th win today whoever Arteta chooses to start.

On the head-to-head form, the Gunners are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League matches (W6 D2 L0) against Norwich, with our last defeat coming in 2012, although we did struggle to get a 1-0 won at home back in September.

Another interesting fact is that Norwich have never won any game in the Premier League on Boxing Day in 7 attempts, while Arsenal have only lost 2 of our 23 games on this day.

So, all in all, I am very confident that we will get all three points and consolidate our place in the Top Four, while pushing the Canaries even closer to relegation….

