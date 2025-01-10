Everything points to December’s WSL Manager of the Month managing Arsenal Women ongoing

There’s reason to believe Renee Slegers could be in charge of Arsenal Women until the end of the season, and hopefully beyond.

After beating Bayern Munich 3-2 on December 18th, our Gunner women went on winter break. Having missed the opportunity to resolve their head coach situation during the November-December international break, the winter break was the perfect time to do so.

It could have been a new year, a new manager. But that’s not the case. Ahead of the weekend’s games statements like, “Mikel Arteta and Renee Slegers will both look ahead to the weekend’s games, and you’ll be able to watch both press conferences right here on Arsenal.com or the official app,” suggest there are certainly no plans for managerial changes at the club.

After a fine run of 10 wins and 1 draw in 11 games, the Gunner decision-makers might feel they have no choice but to stick with Renee until the end of the season, even if they don’t plan to appoint her permanently.

Slegers was voted WSL Manager of the Month for December following stellar performances after she stepped up as interim head coach. Here is Renee alongside Alessia Russo who won WSL Player and Goal of the Month!

So far, so good. Arsenal are doing great, and it’s not just wins that exhibit their resurgence; other stats are equally pleasing and convincing.

– Scored 31 goals

– Conceded 5 goals

– Achieved 7 clean sheets

Three months after Jonas Eidevall’s resignation, our Gunner women look revived and ready to compete.

They are being led by a manager on the rise. The Dutch tactician, Renee Slegers has managed IF Limhamn Bunkeflo Under-19s and the senior side in Sweden, the Sweden Under-23s, Rosengård B, and eventually the first team. After replacing Eidevall at Rosengard, she won back-to-back league titles.

If trusted by the club, she could grow to be the manager they’ve craved. With the fine form Arsenal Women are in, they have a better chance of winning silverware under her than they would under a new manager.

What do you think, fellow Gooners? Are you behind Renee?

Michelle M

