‘Everything that Arsenal are about’ – Pundit claims star will never be sold

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has claimed that Kieran Tierney is a ‘top player’ who will never be sold by Arsenal.

The Gunners signed Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City this summer, bringing strong competition to the left-back role, and some believe that the Ukrainian could well overthrow the Scot in the pecking order.

This has led to some rumours that the former Celtic captain could be sold down the line, but former Spurs star O’Hara has claimed that the club would never sell.

“What are you talking about?!” questioned O’Hara when asked if he would ‘keep or sell’ Tierney whilst live on TalkSPORT Edge. “What do you mean ‘get rid?’ Why are we even having that conversation, ‘keep or sell, Kieran Tierney’?

“Oh, shut up (on Tierney being injury prone). This is a future club captain. Tierney is everything that Arsenal are about. They will never get rid of him. He is a top player.”

It will certainly be interesting to see which of Zinchenko or Tierney is named at left-back when we have the bigger games, although William Saliba’s return this summer has opened the door for further use of a back five, which could well work for both Tierney and the former City star to be named in a back-five also, with KT the one to come into the LCB role.

Zinchenko’s arrival opened the door for a number of options, with him also able to fill in as a CM, but I have to agree that his signing doesn’t open the door for Kieran to leave, as he will still be an integral part of our squad.

Patrick

