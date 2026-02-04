“Everything to me.” Eze keen on winning trophies with Arsenal

Eberechi Eze is a lifelong Arsenal supporter, and joining the Gunners in the summer represented the fulfilment of a long-held ambition. The move came after a successful period at Crystal Palace, where he won two trophies in a matter of months, and he is eager to continue that run of success in north London.

The Englishman has been in excellent form over recent months and has adapted well to life at the Emirates. His impact has been evident, both in his individual performances and in his contribution to the team’s progress in domestic competitions. Eze previously reached the FA Cup final with Crystal Palace last season and has now guided Arsenal to the Carabao Cup final, further underlining his growing reputation on the biggest stages.

A Chance for Silverware With Arsenal

Reaching the Carabao Cup final offers Eze the opportunity to win his first trophy as an Arsenal player. It also presents the possibility of another decisive moment in a major final, similar to his experience with Palace in the FA Cup. For Arsenal, the occasion represents a significant test and an opportunity for the squad to demonstrate how far they have developed together.

The final is seen as a platform for every player to show maturity and belief as a collective unit. Eze’s presence adds creativity and confidence, qualities that could prove crucial in a high-pressure match where fine margins often decide the outcome.

Pride, Ambition, and Belief

Eze has spoken openly about what the club means to him and the pride he feels in reaching another final. Reflecting on the achievement, he said via Football London: “Of course, this is my club and from young, it’s been the dream. So, to win with Arsenal, to achieve stuff with Arsenal, this is everything to me.

“You want to work as hard as you can, put in the type of performance that you need to put in, and for sure, I believe it will come, and I believe that we’ve got the confidence and the players to do it. We’ll keep pushing for it.”

His words reflect both personal satisfaction and collective ambition, as he now looks to add silverware and build lasting success with Arsenal.