‘Everything you would want in a football player’ – Neville hails Arsenal star

According to Sky Sports, Gary Neville has hailed Arsenal talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his fine performance for the Gunners against Everton.

Aubameyang bagged a brace in yesterday’s 3-2 win and Neville has admitted that the Gabon superstar doesn’t quite get the credit he deserves for his prolific displays.

Arsenal signed the lightning-fast forward two years ago from Borussia Dortmund for £56m, as per BBC Sport.

Aubameyang has bagged 49 goals and 10 assists in 74 Premier League appearances, no other player in the league has managed more since the African star’s arrival.

Here’s what Neville had to say on Aubameyang:

“He doesn’t look like he has been a moment’s bother since he’s come to Arsenal, so all the suggestions that he could have issues off the pitch have not materialised.”

“I think it’s getting to the point now where you could argue that he is the top goalscorer in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons.”

“He’s one of the best players we’ve got in the Premier League, but for some reason he doesn’t quite get the credit and the plaudits that others get.”

“I don’t know why that is, but I think now’s the time for us all to start recognising the quality and the brilliance of this player.”

“He fights for the team, he’s always there, and for me, he’s everything you would want in a football player.”

Arsenal supporters will be delighted to see that Aubameyang is finally getting the respect he deserves.

The 30-year-old has proved time and time again that he should be considered as one of the top-flight’s best players.

Aubameyang shared the Golden Boot with Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane last season and the Gabon striker’s 17 goals this term see him leading the race to pick up those same honours once more.

Considering Arsenal’s impressive form since Mikel Arteta’s arrival, the Gunners look as though they’ll have a chance of finishing in a Champions League spot this season.

Aubameyang will have to keep hitting the back of the net if the Gunners are to mount a serious challenge to their rivals like Tottenham, Man United and Chelsea.