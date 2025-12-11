Evra reveals it was Arsenal that made him want to play in England

Patrice Evra has long been regarded as someone who enjoys teasing Arsenal, and in many ways, that reputation is well deserved. As a Manchester United icon, he has frequently taken opportunities to troll the Gunners, often doing so with a playful sense of provocation. Evra spent several years at Old Trafford during a period when Manchester United and Arsenal were among the dominant forces in English football. Meetings between the two sides were high-profile encounters, reflecting a rivalry that was intense both on and off the pitch. While players from each club seldom socialised outside of football, the balance of power has shifted in recent years, with Arsenal now enjoying a stronger position under Mikel Arteta, while Manchester United have struggled since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

Evra’s Early Admiration for Arsenal

Despite his playful jibes, Evra has spoken fondly of Arsenal, revealing that the club played a pivotal role in inspiring his ambition to compete in the Premier League. In a recent interview, he recounted his first experience watching Arsenal and the influence it had on his career. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, he said, ‘I love Arsenal because of the football they played back in the day. Arsenal was the first team I watched in the Premier League because Thierry Henry invited me and I remember saying, “Okay, I need to play in this league”.’ His words underscore the respect he holds for the style and quality of the team he later came to tease regularly.

Banter or Criticism?

Evra also explained the origin of his playful nicknames and the nature of his comments about the club. He added, ‘It’s a funny story with Arsenal. That’s why I called them “Netflix”. I know a lot of fans were like, “Wow, you hate us”. First of all, I can’t hate my babies. I used to call them my babies, but it’s banter.’ His remarks highlight that, while his commentary can seem provocative, it stems from admiration and nostalgia rather than genuine animosity. This blend of respect and playful mockery has become a signature aspect of Evra’s public persona regarding Arsenal.

