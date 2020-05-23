Ex-Arsenal ace reveals the two Premier League midfield stars he admired

Former Arsenal midfielder, Cesc Fabregas is one of the best midfielders that the Premier League has ever had, yet the Spaniard also had midfielders in the competition who wowed him.

Fabregas moved to Arsenal as a 16-year-old after Arsene Wenger convinced him that he had a better chance of breaking into the first team with the Gunners.

He would go on to captain Arsenal before returning to Barcelona in 2011 against the wishes of the Gunners.

He eventually returned to the Premier League, but Arsenal didn’t move for him so he joined Chelsea where he would win two Premier League titles.

He has the second-most assists in the competition for a midfielder with 111, only Ryan Giggs has more assists.

However, he has revealed that there are two midfielders whom he admired more in the competition.

“Since I was little I had this thing about Steven Gerrard,” Fabregas told Rio Ferdinand on The Locker Room as quoted by the Mirror.

“He was someone in my hometown when we used to watch the highlights of the Premier League he used to score these screamers from outside the box, and running into space, and he used to be everywhere and I used to look up to him a lot.

“In terms of the way I play and the way that I see football, it is Paul Scholes.

“What a player. He loved one-twos, he was right, he was left, he always demanded the ball.”

Fabregas is still playing the game, he now turns out for AS Monaco in the French topflight.