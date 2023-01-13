Ex-Arsenal and Man City star thinks the Gunners will win the title

The Premier League title race is currently clear after 17 match days this season. Unless something unusual occurs, either Arsenal or Manchester City will be crowned 2022–23 Premier League champions. Arsenal currently leads the table with 44 points, 5 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

If Arsenal can just match Man City’s results, the Gunners’ 18-year wait for the Premier League title will be over. There are numerous games that will decide the title race, but the two most important league games will be when Manchester City and Arsenal meet.

The two teams have yet to meet because their first meeting earlier this season was postponed. There is no doubt that whoever wins these games will be the favourite to win the Premier League. This is because six points will be up for grabs in these two games.

Bacary Sagna, who has played for both Arsenal (284 appearances) and Manchester City (86 appearances), has commented on the Premier League title and his thoughts on the two teams. Sagna believes Arsenal has what it takes to cause problems for Manchester City, which he believes will be on display when the Cityzens visit the Emirates.

“Arsenal will beat Man City at the Emirates if they play the way they did last season; they only lost in the last minute unexpectedly,” Sagna told Midnite.

“The coaches know each other and will both have a game plan. It will be a very interesting team, tactically.

“I can see Arsenal having possession of the ball and putting pressure on Man City, and Man City don’t like pressure.”

On the PL title race, Sagna revealed who he believes will come out on top, claiming, “Arsenal are on their way to winning the Premier League title, with the point gap already and facing Man City at home in their first game against each other.

“Man City won’t be easy; they’re a top team, they have a stronger mentality than the Arsenal squad.

“I feel that Arsenal are very strong, and any player that comes in will have a big impact on the squad.”

Mikel Arteta! What a man! What a coach! Who would have thought Arsenal would at one time go head-to-head with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City?

Daniel O

