Ex-Arsenal and Man United man predicts who will be challenging Man City for the title

During the transfer season, the focus is on which teams make impactful signings. Clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham have already made interesting moves this summer.

As Arsenal fans, we’re hoping that the team’s transfer activity, which includes acquiring players like Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, will strengthen the squad enough for us to go one better this season and will once again compete to be crowned Premier League Champions.

Many predictions have been made about which teams could challenge Manchester City for the title. Mikael Silvestre, a former Arsenal star, recently made a controversial claim that only Arsenal and Manchester United have what it takes to deny Manchester City their fourth consecutive League title.

He mentioned in an interview with GGRecon: “I believe that Arsenal will challenge again next season, and I believe that Manchester United will close the gap at the top too. That’s about it. I don’t know where Liverpool will be, to be honest, because it’s difficult to anticipate what’s going to happen at this moment. My prediction is that Arsenal and Manchester United will be Manchester City’s closest challengers.”

Considering these predictions and claims for the upcoming season, as an Arsenal fan, you may wonder which other teams the Gunners need to keep an eye on in the title race, apart from Manchester City.

Darren N



