Ex-Arsenal and Man United man predicts who will be challenging Man City for the title

During the transfer season, the focus is on which teams make impactful signings. Clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham have already made interesting moves this summer.
As Arsenal fans, we’re hoping that the team’s transfer activity, which includes acquiring players like Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, will strengthen the squad enough for us to go one better this season and will once again compete to be crowned Premier League Champions.
Many predictions have been made about which teams could challenge Manchester City for the title. Mikael Silvestre, a former Arsenal star, recently made a controversial claim that only Arsenal and Manchester United have what it takes to deny Manchester City their fourth consecutive League title.
He mentioned in an interview with GGRecon: “I believe that Arsenal will challenge again next season, and I believe that Manchester United will close the gap at the top too. That’s about it. I don’t know where Liverpool will be, to be honest, because it’s difficult to anticipate what’s going to happen at this moment. My prediction is that Arsenal and Manchester United will be Manchester City’s closest challengers.”
Considering these predictions and claims for the upcoming season, as an Arsenal fan, you may wonder which other teams the Gunners need to keep an eye on in the title race, apart from Manchester City.
Darren N
I think Chelsea could also become one of the challengers, if they manage to sign Caicedo and Kudus
Top 4 for me
City
Liverpool
Chelsea
Arsenal
Liverpool have added some really solid players on half the budget we have spent on .
Chelsea have gotten rid of a lot of deadwood and with poch in charge they could be a threat .
Are we stronger than last season with our signings ?im not so sure but we won’t have it as easy as last season that is something I’m certain of .
Spurs and Westham in a relegation battle due to the loss of Harry and Rice. //Dirty Man United who likes to foul, will have to many yellows and red cards by the end of the season, due to their sending offs and penaltys conceded. Because of the way they cheat by kicking their opponents, and the repeated fouling they play, they will end up mid table. Chelsea will finish 4th, Newcastle 3rd, Man City 2nd, Arsenal 1st.
If Arsenal manages to get Havertz clicking our final rattle could take us very close, its obvious the German is class but he has to register an telling intrest.
The gaffer too has to appreciate how intelligent a player Tossard really is.
For some strange reasons Tierney looks like the most exciting player that wants to be on the pitch, this lad has shown extreme discipline,
Saliba shows the most consistent high level performance since preseason, he’s playing like a £105 mill player.
Of all the teams for the upcoming campaign,
I just don’t trust Jergen Klopp Liverpool jagannath, his experience with some clever signing could complicate matters when it’s time to decide the big jug.
If I had to pick right now I would say
Manc
Ars
Liv
Manu
But if we can put ourselves in a similar position than towards the end of last season I think there is a good chance it will play out differently this time with us racing home. I think we’ll try to reserve certain player’s energy better this time out
Saka should be stripped off from penalty duties, on transfermarkt it says his record is 6/8 but at the least the one against italy and against barca are missing, so that would be 6/10 which would be a veeeery bad return for such a few penalties takes.. Jorginho or somebody else (as Jorginho doesnt always play) should be given the penalty duties