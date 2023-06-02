Ex-Arsenal defender tells Arteta to bring in Moussa Diaby as cover for Saka

Ex-Gunner Johan Djourou has requested that Arteta use the summer transfer window to add quality depth to his squad, to provide cover for even some of our most talented players.

He wants to see a situation in which Arteta can afford to rotate his squad and play only in-form players, as opposed to last season, when he only relied on roughly 15 of his stars while the rest failed to take their chances.

“A well-balanced squad is eminently important to strengthen the cohesion and to make sure that every player questions himself again and again. Arsenal needs a bit more quality and experience so that nobody feels too comfortable.”

He said so on mybettingsites, addressing the question of whether Arsenal should sign Moussa Diaby to compete with Saka on the right wing: “For me, competition is the be-all and end-all, so I would welcome a new arrival in that position.

“Just look at Manchester City: At the moment, top players like Phil Foden or Ryad Mahrez are always on the bench, while Jack Grealish is an integral part of the starting eleven because he performs really well.”

Arsenal had a big chance to win the league in 2022–23, but they lacked the necessary squad depth. Manchester City, with their talented team, stood strong. Anyway, for the Gunners this summer, the assumption is that they can close the gap with City and win the Premier League next season, but between now and then, we need to see money spent on bringing quality players in.

