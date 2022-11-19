Ex Arsenal forward Nikita Parris ‘can’t wait’ to take on Arsenal with Manchester United Women today By Michelle

Manchester United & England International Nikita Parris has spoken of the excitement in the dressing room ahead of another big Women’s Super League test For Manchester United as they face Arsenal at Emirates Stadium today, kick-off at 5.30pm today, with the match being televised live on SkySports.

Parris spent the last WSL season with the Gunners before making the switch to United in the summer, where her team have enjoyed a great start to the season.

Manchester were defeated 3-1 by Chelsea on their home turf, before the international break and Nikita says the Reds are eager for the opportunity to respond in another big clash this weekend.

I can’t wait, she told MUTV’s Mark Sullivan.

I think everyone’s excited, I think the big games are where you test yourself, it’s where you see where you are as a team.

Ultimately, we want to progress. We didn’t quite get the performance or the result against Chelsea and now we need to step up as individuals and really produce a team performance.

As well as being played at the Emirates Stadium, Saturday’s match will also be broadcast live across the UK on Sky Sports.

It’s a massive opportunity not just to showcase who Man United are, but also what women’s football can produce. It’s a great time to be on TV, Nikita said of the prospect of playing at the Emirates Stadium.

[But] ultimately, we need to concentrate on our own game.

Arsenal are going to have the home advantage and come out and play their style of football, but I think we have enough in our locker as a team, as individuals, to really produce a performance and get a win.

With Arsenal confirming that nearly 40,000 tickets have been sold for the fixture it is certainly going to be a spectacle to behold, with Arsenal fans raising the roof in support of their beloved team!

With Manchester United Women confident of a win we’ll just have to wait and see what our Gunners can pull out of the bag today, as they work to extend their winning streak to 15 consecutive matches! kick-off and counting!

Kick-off soon!!!!

Michelle Maxwell

