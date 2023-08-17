Ex-Arsenal hero Santi Cazorla returns to his boyhood club in La Liga 2

Former Arsenal star makes return to boyhood club

Santi Cazorla, the former Arsenal star, is making a return to Spain with Real Oviedo, where he learnt his trade as a schoolboy. The 38-year-old midfielder is joining the Spanish club on a free transfer deal that lasts until June 2024. Cazorla’s commitment to the game is highlighted by his willingness to play on the professional minimum wage set by La Liga 2.

Real Oviedo has also revealed a heartwarming gesture, with 10% of the 38-year=old’s shirt sales contributing to the club’s youth academy.

For Arsenal fans who fondly remember Cazorla’s remarkable contributions during his 180 appearances for the club, this latest move is likely to bring joy. The midfielder not only scored 29 goals for the Gunners but also provided 45 assists, leaving a lasting impact on the team and its supporters.

Although there might have been hopes of Cazorla becoming an assistant manager under Mikel Arteta, his return to the club where his journey began is no less significant. Cazorla initially joined Arsenal in 2012 with a €19 million move, quickly earning the nickname ‘The Little Magician’ for his exceptional skills in midfield.

As Cazorla’s contract with Real Oviedo is set to conclude next summer, the prospect of him returning to the Emirates Stadium, this time as part of the coaching staff, would add another layer of sentiment to his illustrious career. The bond between Cazorla and Arsenal is truly special and difficult to put into words.

His return to the Gunners next summer would be certainly emotional, if it does end up happening.

Writer – Yash Bisht