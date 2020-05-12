Ex-Arsenal loanee reveals the teams he rejected to join the Gunners

Denis Suarez has revealed that he rejected permanent moves to AC Milan, Real Betis and Sevilla to seal his ill-fated loan move to Arsenal.

The Spaniard joined Arsenal in the middle of last season as the Gunners felt they needed an extra winger.

He had been struggling for game-time at Barcelona and had plans to leave the Catalans for a club where he would feature more often.

There were a lot of teams who wanted to make a move for the Spaniard at the time, but Arsenal eventually won the race for his signature and he joined the Gunners.

He would struggle to make any sort of impression at the Emirates, and he even became a figure of ridicule that could easily be regarded as Arsenal’s worst signing in the winter transfer window.

He, however, recently revealed to The Athletic via MilanNews that he joined the Gunners because he wanted to play for them as he could have joined Milan, Betis or Sevilla instead.

He said: “The truth is that I rejected the two clubs in Seville, as well as AC Milan, and I chose Arsenal. I took the risk of going on loan. I could have signed a four-year or five-year contract with the other clubs. This shows how much I wanted to play in the Gunners,”