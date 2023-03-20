Ex-Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey considered retiring after the World Cup

Former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey could have retired from football after the last World Cup in Qatar, just like Gareth Bale did.

According to reports, after the World Cup, the midfielder who now plays for Nice in France went AWOL.

He was not back at his club for several weeks after the World Cup break and some thought he was tired of the game.

He indeed was and a report in the Daily Mail reveals the Welsh midfielder could have retired at the end of the competition.

The midfielder told them:

‘It was a very difficult time after the World Cup. We did so well to finally get to the finals and to experience that, but it was a very strange World Cup.

‘I think a lot of things naturally went through your mind afterwards, but after a bit of time to digest it all you’re ready to go again.

‘I’ve come back at club level, we’ve been doing really well, I’ve been enjoying my football and I’m playing well. There’s a lot to look forward to.

‘Football is forever changing. There’ll be opportunities now younger players to step up and show what they’re capable of. We’ll miss the players who have retired but we’re excited for the future.’

Ramsey has been at the top of European football and will feel fulfilled in the game if he retires.

However, the midfielder might want to spend more time enjoying himself on the field as long as his body permits him to.

At Nice, he is one of the most experienced players there and they will be happy with his decision to stick around.

