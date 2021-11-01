Ex-Arsenal man backed to take over at Newcastle United

Considering the billions at the disposal of the new Newcastle United owners, you would think they would be targetting one of the biggest managers on the planet to start the rebuild at St James Park.
But there have been some very strange candidates beeing rumoured to e in the running. Whoever takes over, there first job will be to steady the ship, bring in a few big names in January and get the Toon pulling away from the relegation zone, whilst preparing for a bonanza in the summer.
But right now, one of the biggest bookies have reported some big bets on Arsenal’s very own ex-Manager Unai Emery, who is famous for winning the Europa League with every club except Arsenal, and he has now overtaken the previous favourite with most other bookmakers, Roberto Martinez.
I’m not too sure why they would want Emery unless they were in the Europa League though, as they need someone to pull them out of relegation, and he is certainly not the form man in that role.
In fact Emery may only be available because he expects to be sacked by Villarreal, who have struggled this season and are 13th in La Liga after winning only two of their 11 games so far.
But then the Toon probably have more chance of taking Emery from Villarreal than they have of getting Martinez, considering that he is right now managing Belgium, who are ranked Number One in the World rankings, and he has a contract that will give him a chance to win the World Cup next year.
Is it possible we could see Emery back in the Premier League, looking for revenge on Arteta for taking his job?
A number of the top Belgium players, including Hazard are past their best, and despite their top ranking I cannot see them winning the World Cup.In these circumstances, I do not see Martinez turning down an opportunity to Manage Newcastle with the financial backing they now have.He has a very decent track record and likes to play an expansive game which will appeal to the Geordie fans.That said, a huge upgrade is needed in terms of defenders and midfielders, so whoever takes the job faces a real challenge.As for Emery,I very much doubt if he is on any short left for the job.
Just heard the news of the sacking of the Spurs Manager, which is a job which may well appeal to Martinez.
Conte red hot favourite. It will be very interesting as to what he can do with Spurs. I thought it was very poignant that Ole went into the game a dead man standing and Santos gets sacked. Ive always said top teams dont stand still, they change things to get things right. Just last season Chelsea did it to great effect, Spurs are not Chelsea but it will still be interesting.
A club that thinks it fine to sack a new manager after just ten games with five wins is way past merely stupid.
Perhaps Levey thinks he is the new Abramovitch but just without that , ahem, “slightly inconvenient” lack of multi millions to import better players!
Enjoy the Spuds lunacy is my advice to fellow Gooners.
@jon fox
Spot on Gooner…😂
Jon
Levy has made a Horlicks of lots of things but it looks as though Conte will be in the hot seat
Sue Conte is most definitely a top 4 manager, it does show ambition by them to go for him.
Reggie
It’s almost unbelievable.
NES is an experienced manager who hasn’t delivered and looked well and truly beaten against ManU.
Interesting times ahead and I’m sorry that Levy made such a decisive move. Could have done with Nuno at the helm for a few more weeks. Conte certainly has the pedigree
Nuno not upto the job, for whatever reason. Maybe player power, maybe not the right fit. Wolves always played good football, spuds not so.
Villarreal have 2 wins in 11 la liga games and sit 13th no chance Newcastle will be going for him ,really surprised conte hasn’t gone there TBH .
Maybe Newcastle will be coming for the magician.
Emery is a top coach, he wont make the same mistake twice coming to a country he cant speak coherently. Newcastle are struggling to appoint people because of the obvious reasons, long may it continue and lets hope they get relegated.
Emery got his “revenge” over Arteta in April. Not sure he has anything else to prove. I like him but it seems communication was the issue. As has already been pointed out, not sure quite how he’d improve that in Geordieland.
Good luck to him. As for seeking revenge, hasn’t that already happened?!!