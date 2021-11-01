Ex-Arsenal man backed to take over at Newcastle United

Considering the billions at the disposal of the new Newcastle United owners, you would think they would be targetting one of the biggest managers on the planet to start the rebuild at St James Park.

But there have been some very strange candidates beeing rumoured to e in the running. Whoever takes over, there first job will be to steady the ship, bring in a few big names in January and get the Toon pulling away from the relegation zone, whilst preparing for a bonanza in the summer.

But right now, one of the biggest bookies have reported some big bets on Arsenal’s very own ex-Manager Unai Emery, who is famous for winning the Europa League with every club except Arsenal, and he has now overtaken the previous favourite with most other bookmakers, Roberto Martinez.

I’m not too sure why they would want Emery unless they were in the Europa League though, as they need someone to pull them out of relegation, and he is certainly not the form man in that role.

In fact Emery may only be available because he expects to be sacked by Villarreal, who have struggled this season and are 13th in La Liga after winning only two of their 11 games so far.

But then the Toon probably have more chance of taking Emery from Villarreal than they have of getting Martinez, considering that he is right now managing Belgium, who are ranked Number One in the World rankings, and he has a contract that will give him a chance to win the World Cup next year.

Is it possible we could see Emery back in the Premier League, looking for revenge on Arteta for taking his job?