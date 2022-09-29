Ex-Arsenal man delighted Spurs duo could miss North London Derby

Former Arsenal man Kevin Campbell has no sympathy for Tottenham ahead of the North London derby this week even though they might miss some key men.

The Gunners have been in fine form this season, but Spurs is also not doing badly, which makes that game a must-win for either side.

The Gunners are currently at the top of the league table, but Tottenham will topple them if the Lilywhites win this game.

Both teams have their fitness issues, and Spurs could be without Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies for the fixture.

Both players have been key men for them since Antonio Conte became their manager.

It would be a blow, but Campbell insists he doesn’t feel sorry for them because Arsenal has had its own share of injury absentees.

He tells Football Insider:

“You need to utilise your squad whenever there are injuries. Arsenal has had to do it a few times this season. Spurs have been pretty set with their team. The injuries are starting to hit now. We will see on matchday who is fit.

“If they have to shuffle the pack so be it. I am not feeling sorry for them. No one feels sorry for Arsenal when we have injuries.

“It would be a hell of a debut for Fraser Forster, but he is a big, imposing goalkeeper.”

Most Arsenal fans would think exactly as Kevin does ahead of the game.

We want to win the match, so whatever makes it easy to achieve that goal is welcomed.

