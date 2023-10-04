Ex-Arsenal man reveals the real reason Ramsdale lost his first team spot

Former Arsenal player Gael Clichy has suggested that Aaron Ramsdale may have lost his first-team spot at the club due to his behaviour involving the opposition fans behind his goal during games. Ramsdale has garnered attention for engaging with opposing supporters, and this has been both praised and criticised in various quarters.

While there is no doubt about Ramsdale’s goalkeeping ability, he has recently found himself as a backup to David Raya at Arsenal. Raya has been the preferred choice in the starting lineup over the past few weeks.

Ramsdale now primarily features in Carabao Cup games, and Clichy implies that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may not have been entirely pleased with his actions or antics, contributing to his reduced role in the first team.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Ramsdale plays with his head up and can wind up the opposition fans.

“Those qualities are great, it shows character, but if you go over the line then it can become an issue.

“I see this as a way of Arteta keeping Ramsdale humble and reminding him that Arsenal have not achieved anything yet.

“And now he’ll ask Ramsdale to prove to him what he’s made of.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is one of the finest goalies in England and Raya is also a good goalkeeper. The difference between them is not much and Raya is in goal based on the manager’s choice alone, which could change before the term ends.

