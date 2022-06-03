Ex-Arsenal man says Champions League football will not return to the Emirates soon

Wojciech Szczęsny has predicted that Arsenal fans will have to wait a little longer before watching their beloved club in the Champions League.

The Gunners came very close to clinching a top-four spot in the just-concluded season before finishing fifth behind Tottenham.

They are expected to bolster their squad in the next transfer window, which should set them up to earn a place in Europe’s elite club competition after next season.

However, Szczęsny, who is a former Arsenal number one believes the team still needs time before making that leap.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport: ‘I can see Mikel’s idea of football, he has a young team so they will be alright.

‘Another couple of years and they will be back in the Champions League.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

If we had secured a return to the Champions League this season, it would have been an overachievement.

This is because we are still in the early stages of our rebuild and have to keep building.

We need to add important players to the squad this summer who will help us make progress in the next campaign.

If we buy the right men, we could clinch that top-four spot sooner than the Juventus number one thinks.

