Ex- Arsenal man singles out this player who has been “brilliant of late”

The latest performance from Martin Odegaard has impressed former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell, after last night’s 2-0 win over West Ham.

Odegaard has been at the club for a year, having spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates from Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta had to field either him or Emile Smith Rowe in his midfield at some point and the former Real Sociedad loanee spent a lot of time on the bench.

Since he returned to the first team, he has been in fine form and scored in consecutive matches prior to last night.

Arsenal’s game against the Hammers was a frantic one, with both clubs giving their opponent little breathing space.

However, Odegaard coped well and delivered a commendable performance.

Campbell is impressed and insists the midfielder has hardly put a foot wrong this season.

He said to Football Insider: “Wow, he’s been brilliant of late.

“The way he knits the midfield together is vital. He is a continuity player. He is very efficient in what he does.

“When you start adding goals to your game on a regular basis as well, wow, it makes a difference. He got three goals in three games prior to last night. That’s so important because we need the midfield to chip in. It is a real positive.

“I have been impressed with Odegaard. He has played well even when the team hasn’t at times.

“If he can get between 5 and 10 goals this season, I’d take that. You have to remember this is his first full season in the Premier League.

“I’m very happy with him at the moment. I think he’s doing a great job.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

After spending some time on the bench with Smith Rowe starting ahead of him, Odegaard has risen to the challenge from the Englishman spectacularly.

His form means Arsenal now has two top midfielders competing for a spot in the team. This is one of the best problems any manager can have.

Hopefully, both of them can remain in top form and Arteta can find a way to play them together again in the same lineup.