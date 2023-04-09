Ex-Arsenal man thinks Trossard starts on the bench against Liverpool

Former Premier League player Fabrice Muamba, who started his career at Arsenal, believes Leandro Trossard will not start against Liverpool, because Arteta will reconstitute the Martinelli-Jesus-Saka ensemble to cause havoc. “Do I see Arsenal changing the team? Yes, Saka is in and changed for Trossard,” Muamba said in his YouTube channel. “Again, Trossard may feel hard done by thinking he’s done really well, but I can see why.

“This is the benefit of having a good manager and a very good squad: you can swap like for like and quality for quality. That’s something Liverpool don’t have at the moment.”

Many would be uncomfortable with Trossard being benched: how does he get benched when in 11 games he has 7 assists already, and notably, he is the one Gunner who has shown up at Anfield, scoring a hat trick when Liverpool drew 3-3 with Brighton earlier in the season?

Anyway, as good as Trossard is, it was unlikely he was going to bench Gabriel Jesus, who’s back scoring and creating havoc in attack, and Arteta wouldn’t risk benching Saka again, so would he bench Martinelli? No, I don’t think so. Martinelli has always been unplayable against Liverpool.

Earlier this week, we noted Arsenal should target Trent Alexander Arnold like Manchester City did last week; Jack Grealish gave the right back a run for his money. Let’s be honest: Martinelli is one player who, on a good day, can be a nuisance to any right back.

I believe if Arteta wants his left winger to take on Trent, he starts Martinelli. The beauty of Trossard not starting is that he can be introduced anywhere in attack to change the game when needed to.

I know maybe you don’t agree with Muamba; if not, why would you start Trossard and who do you bench?

Darren N

