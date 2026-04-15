Ex-Arsenal man tipped to take over Chelsea job

Cesc Fabregas is enjoying an impressive spell as manager of Como, delivering performances that have attracted widespread attention. His work at the club has underlined his growing reputation, and it is widely expected that Como will not be the final destination of his managerial career.

During the summer, Inter Milan reportedly attempted to appoint him as their new manager. However, Como rejected the approach, and Fabregas himself did not push for a departure, choosing instead to continue his project with the club. His commitment has been reflected in improved results, with the team performing better than it did last season.

Rising Reputation in Management

Fabregas has guided Como to a level where they could even challenge for a place in the Champions League. This achievement would represent a remarkable milestone for a club of their stature. His tactical approach and ability to develop players have been key factors in this progress.

Although it remains unclear how long he will remain at Como, there is increasing speculation about his future. A move to a top European league, particularly the Premier League, appears likely at some stage in his career, given his profile and early success as a coach.

As reported by the Metro, Marco Materazzi believes Fabregas could be an ideal candidate to manage Chelsea in the future. He stated, “They have to try for Cesc Fabregas this summer. I love the job he is doing right now in Como. I don’t know if he will move because he wants to take Como to the Champions League but I can see Chelsea in the future for Fabregas.

“Why not? Chelsea are the best club for Cesc Fabregas because they have young players who will follow his words immediately.”

Potential Move to the Premier League

Such comments highlight the growing belief that Fabregas possesses the qualities required to succeed at the highest level. His understanding of the game, combined with his experience as a player, has translated effectively into his managerial approach.

However, while the interest and praise are notable, Fabregas is still in the early stages of his coaching career. He will need additional experience before taking on a role of such magnitude, particularly at a club where immediate results are often demanded.

For now, his focus remains on continuing his development with Como, building on his current success and gaining the experience necessary to handle future challenges at elite clubs.