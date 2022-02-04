Ex-Arsenal man tips Wilshere to play for the club this season

Former Arsenal man, Ray Parlour, predicts a turn of events could see Arsenal give Jack Wilshere a contract this season.

The Englishman has been training with the Gunners’ first team for some time now as he builds his fitness and searches for a new club.

While the club abandoned their former captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, at home, they took the ex-England star to their training camp in Dubai.

Wilshere had hoped to find a new club in the last transfer window, but that never happened.

He would now hope someone takes a chance on him before this season ends.

Could that be Arsenal? Parlour thinks it is a possibility and tells TalkSport as quoted by Express Sports:

“He’s training with them every day now. I don’t think he’d be used, if I’m being honest.

“But if there was a massive injury crisis, you never know in football what can happen. You could get two or three midfield players injured.

“Mikel Arteta will know if he’s sharp enough, because it’s totally different from training to competitive games, totally different.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wilshere should be enjoying playing time at a Premier League club now, however, his injury history is robbing him of that chance.

Mikel Arteta has been clear that the midfielder is only getting help from the club to stay fit.

However, you truly never know in football. Things could change quickly and he is offered a chance to play for Arsenal again.