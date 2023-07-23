Ex-Arsenal Mesut Ozil in the headlines again after displaying ultra right-wing tattoo

Mesut Özil’s Tattoo Causes Controversy

The former Arsenal player Mesut Özil, has been well-known for his outspoken political views, has found himself in the midst of controversy due to a recent photo with his personal trainer. In the picture, revealed by Mundo Deportivo, Özil revealed a sizeable gray wolf tattoo on his chest, which has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions.

The Gray Wolf holds significant political symbolism as it represents the Turkish far-right organization called the Grey Wolves. This group is known for its nationalist and ultra-conservative views and has been associated with violence and terrorism. Additionally, the Grey Wolves are closely allied with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Özil has been an outspoken supporter of the president.

This isn’t the first time Özil has faced backlash for his political affiliations. In 2018, he and his Germany teammate Ilkay Gündoğan were criticized for posing with President Erdoğan, which ultimately led to their exclusion from the national team.

As for the recent unveiling of his tattoo, it remains unclear why Özil chose to get the wolf inked on his chest. While some speculate it might be a display of support for the Grey Wolves, others argue it could merely be a personal symbol without any political connotations.

Regardless of Özil’s intentions, the tattoo has ignited a heated debate about his political stance. Some accuse him of sympathizing with the controversial Grey Wolves, while others defend him, asserting that the tattoo might be a representation of cultural significance rather than a political statement.

It’s important to note that the Grey Wolves have a contentious history. Founded in 1963 by Alparslan Türkeş, a former Turkish military officer, the group has been involved in violent incidents, including the assassination of the Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink in 2007. While the Grey Wolves are banned in Germany, they continue to operate in Turkey and other countries.

Both Turkish and German media have criticized Özil’s decision to get the wolf tattoo.

As of now, Özil has not publicly addressed the controversy surrounding his tattoo. The full implications of his decision remain uncertain, but one thing is evident: the tattoo has already generated a significant amount of controversy and debate. Only time will reveal how this situation unfolds further.