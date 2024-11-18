Ex-Arsenal prodigy recommends poaching this Liverpool star rather than buying Viktor Gyokeres

I am not a prophet, but I am confident that Arsenal will sign a top striker in 2025, as their struggles in front of goal cannot continue.

Havertz hasn’t fulfilled the goal-scoring desire that Mikel Arteta’s project yearns for. nfortunately, he hasn’t been that much of an upgrade to Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal need a striker who can fire them to glory, converting the many chances the team makes to goals game after game. They need a striker who can stay upfront and give opponents’ defenders a run for their money.

Well, which striker could this be? Many feel Viktor Gyokeres, who’s got 23 goals for Sporting CP, is that striker.

Well, former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere was asked by F365 if, like many Gooners, he believes Gyokeres is the striker his former side yearns for.

One would imagine he would rave about what it could mean for Arsenal landing in form of Gyokeres; instead, he highlighted Arsenal to consider someone else.

To him, Arsenal should look at Darwin Nunez and think of stealing him from Liverpool.

In the summer there were reports Arsenal were thinking of signing the Uruguay international; well, Aliedere suggests he was excited about that swoop, which unfortunately didn’t see the light of day.

“I know he is at Liverpool, but I am a massive fan of Darwin Nunez,” he said. “Absolutely mad fan of the guy because I love his work ethic, his runs, and his determination. I wish we had a player like him at Arsenal. I remember in the summer there were some talks about him coming. That excited me because I’d love to see him with us.

“That type of player keeps bothering defenders, making runs in behind, stretching the defense. Even though it’s not for him, it’s for the team; the others get massive rewards from it. I know people will say he needs five chances to score sometimes; he is not the best finisher. I am not bothered about this. For me, the effort, the work rate, and the drama that he causes are worth everything.”

Suggestions of Arsenal considering signing Nunez will for sure leave most Gooners baffled. The Red hasn’t been able to replicate his Benfica form at the Emirates stadium.

Liverpool beat a host of Premier League clubs in the summer of 2022 to sign Nunez, who was coming off an impressive league season; he had scored 26 league goals in 28 games.

At Liverpool, the most he’s scored in a single league campaign in the last two seasons is 11 goals.

One would feel he isn’t the answer to Arsenal’s attacking struggles, but one could argue he’s a player with so much potential that in the right environment he could reach his potential.

Mikel Arteta is known for reviving the careers of players like Nunez, as seen from the signings of Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz; if he takes Nunez as his resurgence project, we will have to wait and see.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…