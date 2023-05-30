Ex-Arsenal pundit insists Arsenal need “an out-and-out goalscorer” – Victor Osimhen?

To some Gooners, the 2022–23 Premier League season is history, and all they can think about now is what the summer has to offer and looking forward to next season. When it comes to next season, many would want to see Arteta strengthen his attack and believe he has to add another reliable goalscorer to his squad.

Jesus has done a job this season, restoring Arsenal’s attack to its former glory, but the club still needs to recruit another solid striker to push them to the next level. It may be difficult to sign a talented striker because many top strikers are currently focused on their club’s projects; however, the pundit and Arsenal graduate Jay Bothroyd believes that Arsenal should try to pursue Victor Osimhen.

On FourFourTwo, Bothroyd declares, “I would say we need a striker. I look at Arsenal now, and I see Martinelli, Jesus, and Saka. Saka is one of the best wingers in the world, and Jesus, as much as he’s good for Arsenal, his best work comes from the wide areas. He doesn’t convince me he can score 20 Premier League goals every year. Even at City, he didn’t do it. We need an out-and-out goalscorer; for me, I would like to see Osimhen come from Napoli; he’s strong, he’s powerful, good link-up play, he’s fast, and he has an eye for goal.”

If I were Arteta, I would gladly follow Bothroyd’s advice, but I wonder if I could financially sign both Rice and Osimhen during the same transfer window. I doubt it; the two swoops might use all the funds for transfers this summer. Even so, why not try and get them both?

The two could make Arsenal untouchable.

Sam P

