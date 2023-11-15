Ex-Arsenal star insists Mikel Arteta is wasting Declan Rice in the number 8 role

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit believes Mikel Arteta is not using Declan Rice in the right position.

Rice has been one of the best signings in the Premier League this season and stands out in every Arsenal match.

The Englishman has been superb since he moved to the club and fans are happy with his performance.

Even in games that the Gunners fail to win, the former West Ham man stands out as one of the top players for the team.

However, Petit seems to believe he can do even better if he is fielded in the right position. He insists playing as a number 8 is simply a waste of Rice’s talents.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Declan Rice’s priority for Arsenal should be to maintain the balance of the side and to win the ball back for his team.

‘He does those things so well. I think he is wasted a bit in that number 8 role where Xhaka played last season because he is such a brilliant holding midfielder.

‘You cannot ask him to play how Xhaka played last year because that’s not his position.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is the best midfielder in the team now, which suggests he is doing well in the group.

Arteta specifically asked for the signing of the England star and we trust that he knows the best role for Rice.

