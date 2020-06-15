Ex-Arsenal star names players that have gotten better under Mikel Arteta

Bacary Sagna has hailed Mikel Arteta for how he has made David Luiz and Sokratis better players since he became the club’s manager.

The Spaniard has made Arsenal a much-improved team since he became their manager and a defence that was leaking goals so much before he came has improved significantly.

Arteta’s team remains unbeaten in domestic competitions this year ahead of the restart of the Premier League season.

Luiz joined the Gunners in the summer from Chelsea with the club hoping that he would use his experience to help them at the back.

However, he struggled under Unai Emery, but the appointment of Arteta seems to have sparked an improvement from him and Sokratis, and Sagna reckons that it is down to the manager.

The Frenchman also revealed that he is hopeful that the Gunners will give Luiz a new deal so that he can play a full season under Arteta.

Sagna said as quoted by the Metro: ‘I believe he needs to give them some stability because they have been struggling for quite a long time now, especially at centre-back, people were not happy.

‘I believe Sokratis and David Luiz are really good players. I don’t know if they have been under pressure because we kept talking about them and after committing quite a few mistakes they were on the radar.

‘But since Mikel came I think they are more solid and more complimentary together.

‘Arsenal doesn’t concede many goals either so I can tell that there is an improvement.

‘I’ve seen Luiz might be going at the end of the season but it would be a great thing for me to see him playing another season, a full season, under Mikel.

‘I think Mikel just needs time to settle the defence and make them stronger.’