Ex-Arsenal star reveals the moment he will “thank Arsene Wenger forever for”

Former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos on captaining the club.

Former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos has revealed he will have to think Arsene Wenger forever for getting the opportunity to wear the captain’s armband for the Gunners.

The former Switzerland international never quite lived up to expectations at Arsenal, despite making such a promising start to his career when he broke into the team as a youngster.

Senderos did get the opportunity to wear the armband on occasion, however, and it’s clear that meant a great deal to him, and still does.

Speaking to Napoli Magazine, the 35-year-old covered a number of topics, and among those was the debt of gratitude he owed to Wenger for this particular honour – clearly something he didn’t quite expect he’d ever get the opportunity to do.

“A pride for me to wear it (the armband) for me who came from Switzerland,” he said.

“It was one of my great dreams: I will have to thank Arsene Wenger forever for the trust.”

He added that Wenger also made him feel important straight away, despite only being 18 when he joined the club.

“At first he was very close to me, giving me a lot of advice,” he said.

“He immediately made me feel like an important player, even though I was 18.”