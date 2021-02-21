Ex-Arsenal starlet Yaya Sanogo returning to England with Huddersfield contract

I wonder how many Arsenal fans remember the enigma that was Yaya Sanogo. In my memory I would class him as one of the biggest flops in my time as an Arsenal fan, and there have been many of them I can tell you.

Sanogo was a prolific goalscorer at all levels of the French national side from U16 up to U21 level, but due to a few injury problems, Arsene Wenger poached him off Auxerre as a 20 year-old for the price of a simple jackpot from one of the casinos at Kubet.im, in others words nothing like the astronomical amounts that we see around nowadays.

But Wenger had high hopes for the youngster but after playing just 8 minutes against Fulham at the beginning of the 2013/14 season, but he was soon out to one of his many injuries in his Arsenal career.

Strangely, his first start for us was in a 2–1 FA Cup win against Liverpool in Feb of 2014, and carried on in the Cup side, playing the whole 120 minutes in the Semi-Final win over Wigan, and came on as a sub in the Final against Hull City to claim a Winners Medal. I’ll never forget his incredible celebrations after the game, jumping around like an excitable teenager with a caffeine problem!

He then amazed everyone in the Emirates Cup at the beginning of the 14/15 season when he scored a four goal bonanza against Dortmund, which gave fans high hopes he was going to be prolific all year, but it was just not meant to be.

Sanogo obviously stopped impressing Wenger in training, but he did get a chance, with Arsenal far on top of the Champions League Group, to score his ONLY competitive goal for the Gunners in a 2–0 home win over Borussia Dortmund.

He was sent out on loan to Crystal Palace in January, where he managed to score his second (and last) Premier League goal in one of his 11 appearances for the Eagles.

He then had a couple of loans at Ajax (3 games 0 goals) and Charlton (8 games 3 goals). Those 3 were all in one game against Reading, and Charlton still lost 4-3.

Wenger finally released him at the end of contract in 2017 and he was signed by Toulouse back in his native France, and Sanogo finally got some regular football, scoring 16 goals in 63 games before being released last summer.

Now it has been revealed by FootballInsider that Sanogo is now set to return to England with Huddersfield Town, who are desperate for reinforcements to stay out of the relegation zone in the Championship.

Maybe at 28 he can now show his worth in England, although I doubt her has ever been above Championship level…