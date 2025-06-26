Ex-Arsenal striker names his dream front three for Gunners next season

Former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom has shared his ideal attacking trio for the Gunners ahead of the 2025/26 season. With Arsenal prioritising the signing of at least two forwards this summer, one on the left wing and another through the middle, Akpom has weighed in on who he believes should lead the line.

The 29-year-old, who now plays for Lille, revealed his choices during a recent interview with content creator Dylan White. When asked to pick between Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres for the striker role, Akpom did not hesitate.

“Gyökeres for me and it’s not even close to be honest,” he said. “It’s subjective, isn’t it? You can talk about the age of Šeško, but Gyökeres is ready now. I played against him in the Championship, he took Coventry to the play-off finals basically alone, with one or two other players, and he’s gone to Portugal and he’s scored, what is it? 50 goals in both seasons?

“If Arsenal are looking for now, then it’s Gyökeres. If Arsenal had Gyökeres the past few seasons, I’m not saying we would have won the Premier League but…

“I think Gyökeres is a beast and we need him now.”

Gyökeres and Rodrygo lead wishlist

Arsenal are currently in talks with both Šeško and Gyökeres, though it remains unclear which player will be signed. The majority of fans appear to favour a move for Gyökeres, and the numbers back it up. The Swedish international has scored over 90 goals in two seasons at Sporting, placing him among the top one percent of strikers in Europe.

Despite his outstanding form, Gyökeres’s situation at Sporting has become strained, with reports of the club refusing to honour a gentleman’s agreement. That, coupled with the player’s interest in joining Arsenal, has opened the door for a possible transfer.

Akpom also named his preferred left winger. “I would love Rodrygo on the left, Gyökeres up top, and Saka on the right. That front three is deadly. We don’t need any other player.”

Will Arsenal land Akpom’s dream trio?

Rodrygo remains a priority target for the Gunners on the left, though any deal for the Real Madrid winger is expected to be complex. The Brazilian’s future is tied to several moving parts in Madrid, meaning a transfer will not be straightforward, but it cannot be ruled out.

Whether Arsenal can deliver Akpom’s dream front three of Rodrygo, Gyökeres and Bukayo Saka remains to be seen. But it is clear that the Gunners are aiming high this summer in their pursuit of silverware.

